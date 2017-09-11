Damage in the Chattahoochee Valley as Irma tracks through GA

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Reports of damage in the Chattahoochee Valley are underway as Tropical Storm Irma continues to track through Georgia.

Power lines and trees are down throughout the area.

Georgia Power provides a live map that shows power outages in your area. Click here to stay up-to-date with those outages.

If you have reports of damage in your area send your pictures to pix@wtvm.com.

