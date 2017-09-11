SLIDESHOW: Damage in the Chattahoochee Valley as Irma tracks through GA

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Reports of damage in the Chattahoochee Valley are underway as Tropical Storm Irma continues to track through Georgia.

Power lines and trees are down throughout the area.

Georgia Power provides a live map that shows power outages in your area. Click here to stay up-to-date with those outages.

Crews responding to another tree that came crashing onto the road just 5 mins from downtown Americus. Wind really picking up @WTVM pic.twitter.com/6H0fGm4YUc — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) September 11, 2017

The wind is whipping in Americus @WTVM pic.twitter.com/it8DgvhUot — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) September 11, 2017

TREES DOWN ALONG HWY 280 in Sumter County - stay connected to @WTVM for the latest on damage from #Irma pic.twitter.com/7bfeP7IgnI — José Zozaya WTVM (@jzozayaWTVM) September 11, 2017

If you have reports of damage in your area send your pictures to pix@wtvm.com.

