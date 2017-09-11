SLIDESHOW: Damage in the Chattahoochee Valley as Irma tracks through GA

Due to the impact of Hurricane Irma in the Chattahoochee Valley, some places will be closed on Monday.More >>
Irma should weaken into a tropical storm by the time it makes it to our area Monday, but major impacts are still expected locally. Sustained winds of 40-60 mph with wind gusts 70+ mph are possible Monday, 2-6 inches of rainfall are expected, and an isolated tornado threat cannot be ruled out.More >>
The city of Columbus has updated the community in anticipation of Hurricane Irma.More >>
Reports of damage in the Chattahoochee Valley are underway as Tropical Storm Irma continues to track through Georgia.More >>
A Columbus family has taken in several fur-babies and their owners from South Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma.More >>
The cats and staff of the Hemingway House sheltered inside the historic home on Key West, which was expected to get the maximum brunt of Irma's wind.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.More >>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.More >>
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.More >>
Equifax breach sows chaos among 143M Americans.More >>
One person has died after he fell off his home's roof in an attempt to remove something that fell on the roof, about 11:00 Monday morning.More >>
