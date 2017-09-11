SLIDESHOW: Damage reported as Irma tracks through the Chattahoochee Valley

(WTVM) – There are numerous reports of damage in the Chattahoochee Valley as Tropical Storm Irma continues to track through the Chattahoochee Valley.

Power lines and trees are down throughout the area, leaving behind lots of damage.

Georgia Power provides a live map that shows power outages in your area. Click here to stay up-to-date with those outages.

Crews responding to another tree that came crashing onto the road just 5 mins from downtown Americus. Wind really picking up @WTVM pic.twitter.com/6H0fGm4YUc — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) September 11, 2017

The wind is whipping in Americus @WTVM pic.twitter.com/it8DgvhUot — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) September 11, 2017

Traffic lights out along Macon and Woodruff Farm Road. Neighbors reporting power outages in area as well. @WTVM pic.twitter.com/Vgz7MjPPY9 — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) September 11, 2017

#IrmaDamage Roof of Circle K blown off. Located at intersection of Warm Springs & Schomburg Rd in Columbus. Store remains open. #GAWx @WTVM pic.twitter.com/X6oWoL3JSu — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) September 11, 2017

