Columbus Circle K still open for business after portion of roof blows off

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The roof of the Circle K gas station in Columbus was blown off Monday morning.

This happened at the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Schomburg Road as Irma tracks through Georgia.

The gas station is still open for business.

