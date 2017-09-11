Large tree falls through home on Cunningham Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus family is now seeking shelter after a tree fell through their home.

The tree fell on Cunningham Drive on Monday after the large tree uprooted near the home as Tropical Storm Irma is making its impact in the Chattahoochee Valley.

The family just got back from a cruise out of Florida and no one was injured during this incident.

Huge Tree fell through house on Cunningham Drive in Columbus. Homeowner says heard loud "crack." Fortunately no one was injured. @WTVM pic.twitter.com/0mKpdR8lAW — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) September 11, 2017

