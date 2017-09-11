Large tree falls through home on Cunningham Dr. in Columbus - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Large tree falls through home on Cunningham Dr. in Columbus

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus family is now seeking shelter after a tree fell through their home.

The tree fell on Cunningham Drive on Monday after the large tree uprooted near the home as Tropical Storm Irma is making its impact in the Chattahoochee Valley. 

The family just got back from a cruise out of Florida and no one was injured during this incident. 

