Irma leaves behind damage in Plains, Sumter County

PLAINS, GA (WTVM) – Gusty winds and torrential rains from Irma have left behind damage in Plains and all across Sumter County.

Trees have snapped on power lines in and around the area and there has been a lot of damage along the Hwy. 280 area.

Rain is expected to last in the area for the remainder of Monday afternoon and evening and will clear out early Tuesday.

Click here to view power outage numbers from Georgia Power.

MORE DAMAGE ALONG HWY 280 in Sumter Co. as fire crews move trees blocking the road @WTVM #Irma pic.twitter.com/jLtuYPY5c5 — José Zozaya WTVM (@jzozayaWTVM) September 11, 2017

TREES DOWN ALONG HWY 280 in Sumter County - stay connected to @WTVM for the latest on damage from #Irma pic.twitter.com/7bfeP7IgnI — José Zozaya WTVM (@jzozayaWTVM) September 11, 2017

WTVM es ÚNICAMENTE estación de noticias para proporcionar informes sobre Irma en español. Gracias, José Zozaya. pic.twitter.com/cLlXoVxpBZ — WTVM News Leader 9 (@WTVM) September 11, 2017

[RELATED: SLIDESHOW: Damage reported as Irma tracks through the Chattahoochee Valley]

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.