Irma leaves behind damage in Plains, Sumter County

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
and Jose Zozaya, Anchor/Reporter
(Source: Jose Zozaya/WTVM) (Source: Jose Zozaya/WTVM)
PLAINS, GA (WTVM) – Gusty winds and torrential rains from Irma have left behind damage in Plains and all across Sumter County.

Trees have snapped on power lines in and around the area and there has been a lot of damage along the Hwy. 280 area.

Rain is expected to last in the area for the remainder of Monday afternoon and evening and will clear out early Tuesday.

Click here to view power outage numbers from Georgia Power.

