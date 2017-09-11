Columbus Public Works, GA Power, and Lee Co. pulling back due to high winds

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – News Leader 9 has confirmed that crews across the Chattahoochee Valley are pulling back for the safety of their personnel.

Columbus Public Works, Georgia Power, and Lee County Emergency Management Agency are waiting for winds to die down in order to safely operate bucket trucks.

"We LOVE our linemen and appreciate all of their efforts to restore the power outages in Lee County! HOWEVER, they must keep their safety in mind as well," Lee County Emergency Management Agency stated in a Facebook post.

Georgia Power's Region External Affairs Manager Robert Watkins released the following statement:

"We are in communication with the Emergency Management Personnel with the City of Columbus. We will respond to verified emergencies, where there is a situation that places the public in danger. The reason that we cannot restore power at this moment, is that you can't safely operate bucket trucks in high winds. We will begin restoring service as soon as the winds die down enough to permit us to safely work."

Watkins also says that if there is an emergency and the city calls for help his crew will be available to assist.

This is due to high winds around 40 mph.

They will continue working once the wind calms down.

