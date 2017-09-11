Columbus Public Works, GA Power crews headed back out

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – News Leader 9 has confirmed that crews across the Chattahoochee Valley are back to normal and are able to safely operate bucket trucks.

Columbus Public Works and Georgia Power are back clearing the roads as power lines and trees are down.

The Lee County Emergency Management Agency is still pulling back until winds are deemed safe.

"We LOVE our linemen and appreciate all of their efforts to restore the power outages in Lee County! HOWEVER, they must keep their safety in mind as well," Lee County Emergency Management Agency stated in a Facebook post.

