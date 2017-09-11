LIST: Roads to avoid due to trees down or flooding

(WTVM) – As Irma tracks across the Chattahoochee Valley, road conditions are being impacted and many roads in our area should be avoided.

Auburn

College Drive

Columbus

Intersection of 6 th and Broadway

and Broadway Intersections of 18th Ave @ Richards

5107 block of Forrest Avenue

Intersections of 19th & Wildwood

4071 block of Macon Road

Intersection of Veterans Pkwy & 49th

2900 block of Baldwin Street

Intersections of Country Club & Techwood

Elmwood Avenue, off Buena Vista Road

Harris County

3900 block of Pine Lake Road

Sumter County

Highway 280

Various streets in and around Americus and Plains

At around 2 p.m. ET, Columbus Public Works and Georgia Power ceased operations due to gusty winds. They will resume operations when winds gusts go back below 40 mph.

Click here to view the latest outage numbers in our area from Georgia Power.

[SLIDESHOW: Damage reported as Irma tracks through the Chattahoochee Valley]

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.