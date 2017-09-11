LIST: Roads to avoid due to trees down or flooding - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

LIST: Roads to avoid due to trees down or flooding

(WTVM) – As Irma tracks across the Chattahoochee Valley, road conditions are being impacted and many roads in our area should be avoided.

Auburn

  • College Drive

Columbus

  • Intersection of 6th and Broadway
  • Intersections of 18th Ave @ Richards
  • 5107 block of Forrest Avenue
  • Intersections of 19th & Wildwood
  • 4071 block of Macon Road
  • Intersection of Veterans Pkwy & 49th
  • 2900 block of Baldwin Street
  • Intersections of Country Club & Techwood
  • Elmwood Avenue, off Buena Vista Road

Harris County

  • 3900 block of Pine Lake Road

Sumter County

  • Highway 280
  • Various streets in and around Americus and Plains

At around 2 p.m. ET, Columbus Public Works and Georgia Power ceased operations due to gusty winds. They will resume operations when winds gusts go back below 40 mph.

