3 public shelters opened in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – People are taking shelter from heavy wind gusts and torrential rain from Irma in LaGrange.

LaGrange police say there are three shelters currently open.

The LaGrange Warming Center at 150 Lukken Industrial East, is opening its doors Monday at 4 p.m. ET. Showers will be available for public use. Call Mike Wilson for more information at (706) 333-7973.

Teaver Road Baptist Church at 215 Teaver Road, opened Monday. They are encouraging people to bring any essential items and sleeping bags to the church. They do have showers available. They are also offering help is someone becomes trapped in their home. For more information call Brittany (706) 616-2263, Amanda (706) 773-5490, Anita (706) 402-5594, or Jan (706) 298-1601.

Unity Baptist Church at 715 S Greenwood Street, is also opening its doors to residents Monday. You are encouraged to bring all your own supplies. For more information, call the church at (706) 882-7714.

If your power goes out, call City of LaGrange Utilities 706-883-2130 or Diverse Power 706-845-2000.

