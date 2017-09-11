Fort Benning to resume normal operations Tuesday

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – Fort Benning has announced that they are scheduled to resume normal operations Tuesday.

All mission-essential personnel are to report during normal duty hours. Everyone else is instructed to report no later than 1 p.m. Personnel should contact their director or immediate supervisor for clarification.

All Access Control Points will operate under the normal hours with the exception of the Benning Blvd. ACP, which will re-open at 1 p.m.

All Department of Defense Education Activity Schools will remain closed for Tuesday. All Child Development Centers and the School-Aged Center will resume operations at noon. Child Youth Services Sports and instructional programs will remain canceled for Tuesday.

The Custer Rd., Dixie Rd. and Harmony Church Shopettes and gas stations will re-open at 6 a.m. All other AAFES facilities will open at 1 p.m.

The Maneuver Warfighter Conference has been postponed to a later date to be determined.

Everyone is reminded to be vigilant and aware of large trees that appear snapped or uprooted, road closures, downed power lines and flooding in low lying areas.

