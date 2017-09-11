Power outages, trees down reported in East Alabama

(WTVM) - Trees are down and there have been numerous power outages in East Alabama as the area is impacted from Irma.

Some people evacuated to Auburn in hopes of fleeing the storm.

Officials are advising citizens to stay off the roads at this time.

Opelika Power Services has advised the Opelika Public Safety dispatchers that they will be responding to “true emergency calls only until the weather conditions settle down.”

