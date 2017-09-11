No injuries as tree falls into Columbus girl's bedroom

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – One Columbus girl is lucky she wasn't injured as a tree came crashing through her Midtown Columbus bedroom during the peak of Irma Monday afternoon.

A tree fell onto the young girl’s bedroom at a home on the 2600 block of Habersham Avenue.

The mother writing on Facebook: “Praise God (our daughter) was not in her bedroom when this happened. So thankful for our community that wasted no time in reaching out to us. Your prayers, texts, and love mean the world. Our neighbors and our church family are the best! Stay safe out there.”

