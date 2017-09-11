Columbus Airport suspends operations for remainder of Monday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Airport has suspended operations after one flight Monday morning.

The Control tower is closed, both runways are open and clear.

All airport staff and TSA is off, with the exception of Public Safety Officers on site. Only Enterprise Rental car is in the building.

Winds appear to be picking up and it is raining.

Monday afternoon wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour are expected with rain continuing.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.