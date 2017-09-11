Columbus Airport suspends operations for remainder of Monday

Irma should weaken into a tropical storm by the time it makes it to our area Monday, but major impacts are still expected locally. Sustained winds of 40-60 mph with wind gusts 70+ mph are possible Monday, 2-6 inches of rainfall are expected, and an isolated tornado threat cannot be ruled out.More >>
Irma should weaken into a tropical storm by the time it makes it to our area Monday, but major impacts are still expected locally. Sustained winds of 40-60 mph with wind gusts 70+ mph are possible Monday, 2-6 inches of rainfall are expected, and an isolated tornado threat cannot be ruled out.More >>
One Columbus girl is lucky she wasn't injured as a tree came crashing through her Midtown Columbus bedroom during the peak of Irma Monday afternoon.More >>
One Columbus girl is lucky she wasn't injured as a tree came crashing through her Midtown Columbus bedroom during the peak of Irma Monday afternoon.More >>
As Irma tracks across the Chattahoochee Valley, road conditions are being impacted and many roads in our area should be avoided.More >>
As Irma tracks across the Chattahoochee Valley, road conditions are being impacted and many roads in our area should be avoided.More >>
There are numerous reports of damage in the Chattahoochee Valley as Tropical Storm Irma continues to track through the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
There are numerous reports of damage in the Chattahoochee Valley as Tropical Storm Irma continues to track through the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
News Leader 9 has confirmed that all crews from Public Works and Georgia Power are no longer assisting the public.More >>
News Leader 9 has confirmed that all crews from Public Works and Georgia Power are no longer assisting the public.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.More >>
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.More >>
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a fire at a downtown Charleston restaurant on Monday.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a fire at a downtown Charleston restaurant on Monday.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is stressing to state residents that while the brunt of Tropical Storm Irma was not as bad as initially believed, the storm remains a threat to the state into Tuesday morning.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is stressing to state residents that while the brunt of Tropical Storm Irma was not as bad as initially believed, the storm remains a threat to the state into Tuesday morning.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
East Bay Street is flooding as water from a storm surge is inundating Charleston's Battery.More >>
East Bay Street is flooding as water from a storm surge is inundating Charleston's Battery.More >>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.More >>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.More >>
Category Four Major Hurricane Irma is nearing the Florida coast early Sunday morning, northwest at 8 MPH.More >>
Category Four Major Hurricane Irma is nearing the Florida coast early Sunday morning, northwest at 8 MPH.More >>