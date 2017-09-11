Massive tree uprooted on Shannon Dr. near Lakebottom

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - In Columbus, we've received reports of downed trees in the Lakebottom area.

Speaking with neighbors, they say the crack of the tree breaking was so loud they thought it was thunder.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The tree took down several power lines as well as damage to the car and roof.

The family has since gone to a safer place to ride out the storm.

Crews will remove the tree tomorrow morning.

