Irma-related damage in Talbot County and west Georgia

TALBOTTON, GA (WTVM) – Irma left its mark in many counties across Georgia.

Heavy rain and high winds pelting several cities, leaving many without power or a clear path on the roads in Sumter, Marion, and Talbot Counties.

At one moment when the rain slacked up, Robert Carter of Talbotton stepped out of his pickup truck to take away whatever was left to salvage on his nephew's front yard.

"He said he was coming out of the door when the tree fell. I've never seen this big a tree falls right across the yard. I don't know what happened when I got here, it already fell,” Carter said.

Most of the damage brought on by this tropical storm limited to downed trees and snapped power lines.

Many families choosing to stay in a safer place, off the streets, and ride out the storm.

Emergency crews, fire departments and sheriff's deputies were quick to respond to calls of trees blocking major state roads during the worst of the storm.

Many taking out chainsaws, cutting off limbs from the downed trees to clear the debris, then moving on to help other neighborhoods, now hoping to get things back to normal.

No reports of any people hurt in these counties, but three people were killed across Georgia. We will follow up with officials once Irma leaves the area.

