Georgia Power to begin full-scale Irma damage assessment Tuesday

Due to the impact of Hurricane Irma in the Chattahoochee Valley, some places will be closed on Monday.More >>
Due to the impact of Hurricane Irma in the Chattahoochee Valley, some places will be closed on Monday.More >>
Heavy rain and high winds pelting several cities, leaving many without power or a clear path on the roads in Sumter, Marion, and Talbot Counties.More >>
Heavy rain and high winds pelting several cities, leaving many without power or a clear path on the roads in Sumter, Marion, and Talbot Counties.More >>
Georgia Power will begin its first day of full-scale damage assessment Tuesday as Hurricane Irma clears the state.More >>
Georgia Power will begin its first day of full-scale damage assessment Tuesday as Hurricane Irma clears the state.More >>
Columbus police responded to a robbery at Golden Donuts in early Monday morning.More >>
Columbus police responded to a robbery at Golden Donuts in early Monday morning.More >>
The Columbus Airport has suspended operations after one flight Monday morning.More >>
The Columbus Airport has suspended operations after one flight Monday morning.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.More >>
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.More >>
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.More >>