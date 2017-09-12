Georgia Power to begin full-scale Irma damage assessment Tuesday

Georgia Power will begin its first day of full-scale damage assessment Tuesday as Hurricane Irma clears the state.

Damage assessment marks the first phase of the restoration process once the storm has left impacted areas. Georgia Power must wait until conditions are safe for damage assessment teams to enter the field and begin the restoration process, followed by repair crews, which could take several days, if not weeks, depending on the amount of damage and safe access to the area.

As weather conditions improve, restoration efforts will accelerate, but it could take an extended period of time for all customers to be restored due to the vast damage from Hurricane Irma.

All of Georgia Power’s resources are being held and dedicated to storm restoration efforts in the state following Hurricane Irma.

Damage Update – As of 4 a.m. Tuesday

There are approximately 870,000 Georgia Power customers currently without power – equivalent to nearly 50 percent of the company’s total residential customer base.

More than 9,500 individual cases of damage or trouble (including broken poles and lines) the company is working to repair.

Damage and outages are widespread and across the state with the hurricane impacting service to customers around Savannah, Columbus, Metro Atlanta and beyond.

After the Storm Safety Tips

Watch for downed wires. Downed power lines may be hidden by debris or fallen trees.

Never touch any downed wire or attempt to remove tree branches from power lines – it can kill.

Don’t step in standing water or saturated ground where downed lines may be present. They could be electrified.

Avoid chain link fences. They may be electrified by a downed line out of sight and conduct electricity over great distances.

Watch for Georgia Power crews working across the state. If driving, move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road – it’s the law in Georgia.

