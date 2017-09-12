Georgia Power working quickly to restore service after Irma

Due to the impact of Irma in the Chattahoochee Valley, some places will be closed on Wednesday.More >>
Columbus City Council getting back to business Tuesday by discussing the ongoing property tax assessment controversy.More >>
Electric service to nearly 1 million Georgia Power customers was impacted at the height of Hurricane Irma and, less than 24 hours later, Georgia Power has restored power to approximately 270,000 customers across the state.More >>
In the wake of Hurricane Irma’s impact on Georgia, U.S. Senators Johnny Isakson (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) released additional information on aid and recovery efforts while praising the thorough and direct responses of local, state, and federal preparedness officials.More >>
Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor held a press conference regarding a man who died at the Russell County Jail Tuesday morning.More >>
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.More >>
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.More >>
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.More >>
A hospital in New Hampshire has been evacuated amid an active shooter report.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with a can of beer. Horry County Police released dash camera video of officers stopping John Gardner as he drove the riding lawnmower down a two-lane road on Friday, August 25 at about 8:40 p.m.More >>
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.More >>
That crime scene tape is something people living in the area say they never would have expected to see in their normally quiet town.More >>
Police say a grandmother who checked her granddaughter out of school was eventually checked in to jail on suspicion of being intoxicated.More >>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.More >>
