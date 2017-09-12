FIRST TO ALERT: Weather conditions improve today as Irma remnants move away

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - We're finally saying goodbye at Irma. As of the 5 AM update from the NHC, Irma is now post-tropical meaning that the storm has lost all of it's tropical characteristics but has left a path of damage to clean up. The system will bring rain and isolated flooding across portions of TN, KY and other portions of the Ohio River Valley. We set a record in Columbus for highest rainfall total for Sept. 11. We picked up 3.07" with the old record being 2.68" set in 1946.

For the Chattahoochee Valley breezy, cloudy and cool conditions are expected today. Some sunshine is possible with rain chances staying in the 10-20% through the day. A warming trend will take temperatures into the low to mid 80s through Thursday then a return to average highs by Friday. Upper 80s will take us through the weekend with overnight lows going from the 60s to the 70s by Saturday. The rain coverage will be on the low side for the next 9 days. The highest rain chance does creep back in on Saturday but that's a 30% as of now. This could change so stay tuned!

