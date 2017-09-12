Flint Energies continues work to restore outages

Flint Energies has restored nearly 20,000 members 35 hours after power restoration began.

A remaining 10,201 members will be served in the coming days.

“Power restoration crews worked 24 hours straight from the beginning of restoration at 8 pm on Monday night,” said Chief Operating Officer Ty Diamond. “We used new crews to work overnight on Tuesday while the Flint linemen rested. Today, Flint will begin the day with massive numbers of new workers from North Carolina, Missouri and Kentucky who will join us in the battle,” he added.

What has Been Accomplished

Power to hospitals, medical facilities, first responders, emergency management locations has been assured

Power to critical loads like water and wastewater plants, water towers

Power restored to most of those who serve member needs like grocery stores and gas stations (ice, water, food, etc.)

Power restored to most schools so learning can begin again

Replacement of more than 30 broken poles

Dozens of trees removed

To report outages, call 1-888-354-6836 or click here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.