Flint Energies works to restore over 16,000 outages

Nearly 15,000 members had power restored since 9 p.m. last night in the Flint Energies service area.

“Restoration crews worked all night to restore power,” said Chief Operating Officer, Ty Diamond. “Flint will be reinforced with massive numbers of new workers from North Carolina, Missouri, and Kentucky on Tuesday and Wednesday.”

There are still more than 300 individual and smaller outages around the system. Outages are in Houston, Macon, Taylor, Crawford, Peach, and Talbot counties. Flint also has outages at For Benning.

In an effort to get the greatest number of homes back on as soon as possible, service to critical needs (hospitals, water, and sewer, emergency operations), substations, primary lines, and then secondary lines will be handled in this priority by the crews.

Flint’s phone system at 1-888-354-6836 has been overwhelmed due to the phone volume, but the cooperative is asking members to patiently try their call again.

To report outages, call 1-888-354-6836 or click here.

