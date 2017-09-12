Irma evacuees heading home from Columbus Civic Center

COLUMBUS GA (WTVM) – Some Irma evacuees are heading home as the storm has passed through the Chattahoochee Valley.

“I can’t wait to go home,” says Michelle Jones.

Jones and her family are some of the about 700 people that found shelter in Columbus as tropical storm Irma came through Florida and Georgia.

Six buses full of evacuees and their belongings are heading back to the Savannah area Tuesday and some are saying the images they've seen from their hometown are shocking.

“Well, we hope everything will be intact if not pray for us,” Jones tells News Leader 9's Parker Branton.

This isn't the first tropical storm or hurricane experience for some people.

“I heard there are a lot of broken trees and flooding, last time Hurricane Andrew took off parts of our roof and fence,” says Jimmy Remnereyen.

Evacuees News Leader 9 spoke with say their time in Columbus will be remembered.

“Thanks for everything we appreciate the hospitality and all the things y'all gave us,” says Jones. “These people from the red cross and all the other volunteers did a remarkable job,” says Remnereyen,

Hundreds of people are still at the Columbus Civic Center waiting for the "all-clear" to head home.

