Some evacuees heading home from the Civic Center

COLUMBUS GA (WTVM) – Some evacuees are heading home as Irma has passed through the Chattahoochee Valley.

News Leader 9’s Parker Branton was front of the Civic Center as evacuees from Florida and Georgia are heading home.

There were at least 500 evacuees who stayed at the Columbus Civic Center.

