Billie Lourd Talks 'Surreal' Life Without Mom Carrie Fisher

Columbus, GA (WTVM) - Actress Billie Lourd makes her first appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Billie opens up to Ellen about her mother, Carrie Fisher, and talks about her experience appearing alongside her in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

She also speaks candidly about losing her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, a day after her mother’s passing and shares that it’s a surreal feeling and impossible to deal with.

Billie also talks to Ellen about a chance meeting she had with Ryan Murphy which led to her breakout role in “Scream Queens.”

Plus, Billie talks about starring in “American Horror Story: Cult” and attempts to explain the premise without giving away too much information.

Watch her full interview Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 at 3p/2ct on WTVM News Leader 9.

