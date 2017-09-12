GA Department of Health urges public to be safe during Irma recovery efforts

ATLANTA, GA (WTVM) - Irma is no longer a threat but recovering from the storm in some areas could take weeks and even longer in some parts of Georgia.

The Georgia Department of Public Health is urging the public to use extreme caution especially in the next few days as residents return to their homes, power is restored and damage assessments are made.

Here are some safety tips:

Be careful near damaged buildings:

Do not return to your home until you are told it is safe to do so.

Return during daylight hours, when it is easier to avoid hazards, particularly if the electricity is off.

Do not enter your home if you are unsure of structural integrity.

Leave immediately if you hear shifting or unusual noises.

If you smell gas or suspect a leak, notify emergency authorities or the gas company immediately and leave the area.

Stay away from power lines

Stay clear of fallen power lines - be particularly careful of power lines that may be hidden in fallen trees and branches.

Watch out for power lines dangling overhead.

Report downed power lines to emergency authorities or the power company immediately.

Avoid floodwater

Always follow warnings about flooded roads.

Don’t drive through floodwater – it may be deeper than you think.

Keep in mind that flood water often carries germs. If you touch it, be sure to wash your hands with soap and water. If you don’t have soap or water, use alcohol-based wipes or sanitizer.

Prevent Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Never use a generator inside your home or garage, even if doors and windows are open.

Only use generators outside, more than 20 feet away from your home, doors and windows.

Install battery-operated or battery backup CO detectors near every sleeping area in your home.

