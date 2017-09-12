Muscogee County Schools, offices to reopen Wednesday

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor held a press conference regarding a man who died at the Russell County Jail Tuesday morning.More >>
Due to the impact of Hurricane Irma in the Chattahoochee Valley, some places will be closed on Monday.More >>
ATLANTA, GA (WTVM) - Irma is no longer a threat but recovering from the storm in some areas could take weeks and even longer in some parts of Georgia.More >>
Dancing through the storm – that’s what one deputy did with one lady who evacuated to a shelter during Irma.More >>
COLUMBUS GA (WTVM) – Some evacuees are heading home as Irma has passed through the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
To celebrate the iPhone's 10th anniversary, the company will launch the iPhone 8 – but it comes with a hefty price tag.More >>
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.More >>
After searching for a short time, hotel employees discovered the body of a young woman in the freezer in the kitchen.More >>
A hospital in New Hampshire has been evacuated amid an active shooter report.More >>
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.More >>
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.More >>
The father was shot during an attempted carjacking after refusing to give the suspects his wallet and car keys, police say.More >>
Hurricane Jose is heading east, but forecasters said the hurricane will loop back around and head west by the end of the week.More >>
Waco Police arrested 17 people after a three-day prostitution sting, one on his 32nd birthday.More >>
Target says it is discounting thousands of products throughout its stores, sending its stock down and dragging most of the retail sector with it.More >>
