Muscogee County Schools, offices to reopen Wednesday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Muscogee County Public Schools and offices will reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The Muscogee County School District, the city, and Georgia Power have completed damage assessment and determined that all Muscogee County Public Schools and offices can reopen and resume operations as usual.

This is after Irma impacted the Chattahoochee Valley on Monday and Tuesday.

