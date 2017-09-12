Man dies in Russell County Jail Tuesday morning

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL - Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor held a press conference regarding a man who died at the Russell County Jail Tuesday morning.

The call came in around 8:40 a.m. and CPR was performed.

Sheriff Taylor says 43-year-old Randy Turner died at the Jack Hughston Hospital in Phenix City.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

