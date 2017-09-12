Man dies in Russell County Jail Tuesday morning - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Man dies in Russell County Jail Tuesday morning

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL - Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor held a press conference regarding a man who died at the Russell County Jail Tuesday morning. 

The call came in around 8:40 a.m. and CPR was performed. 

Sheriff Taylor says 43-year-old Randy Turner died at the Jack Hughston Hospital in Phenix City. 

This is a developing story; check back for updates. 

