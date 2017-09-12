U.S. Senators Perdue and Isakson weigh in on Irma recovery efforts

(WTVM) - In the wake of Hurricane Irma’s impact on Georgia, U.S. Senators Johnny Isakson (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) released additional information on aid and recovery efforts while praising the thorough and direct responses of local, state, and federal preparedness officials.

The senators cautioned that Georgians should only return home after local officials say that it is okay and keep in mind that Hurricane Irma may have ongoing impacts and disruptions to daily activities because of its widespread damage across the state.

Georgia state parks are able to provide shelter for 5,000 individuals.

There are currently more than one million without power across the state. Three deaths have been reported as a result of the storm.

Isakson released the following statement on the storm:

“Hurricane Irma was a serious and devastating storm that affected our entire state along with millions of people in neighboring states and multiple countries. “Thanks to the preparation efforts by Governor Deal in close coordination with state, local and federal officials in advance of Hurricane Irma, Georgia was ready to respond on all levels. I appreciate the efforts by Georgia officials, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and all of the local first responders and medical personnel who helped keep Georgians aware and alert before and during Hurricane Irma. My prayers are with all those who experienced loss during this terrible storm and with the emergency first responders working to aid those in need.”

Perdue released the following statement:

“Since Hurricane Irma hit Georgia, Governor Deal, our first responders, the Georgia National Guard, the Georgia Department of Transportation, and the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency have been working around the clock to help keep Georgians safe. Everyone is doing an incredible job responding to emergency calls and providing Georgians in the storm’s path with real-time updates. Like many Georgians, Bonnie and I evacuated this weekend too, and we encourage everyone to pay attention to the official schedules for returning home. Senator Isakson and I remain in constant contact with Governor Deal’s office, and our state and federal agencies, as they begin to assess the damages and get our communities up and running again.”

Senators Isakson and Perdue urged Georgians to follow guidance from the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency before returning home or to businesses to help prevent additional risks.

