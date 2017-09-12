Goodwill Career Center holds Opelika job fair Wednesday

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – If you're looking for a job, there will be a job fair in East Alabama on Wednesday.

The Goodwill Career Center in Opelika says it will invite candidates to come speak with employers Wednesday from 10 a.m. until noon.

A total of 60 to 80 positions will be available.

The Goodwill Career Center is off of Pepperell Parkway in Opelika and the job fair is free to the public.

