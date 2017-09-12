How long your perishable food will last after power outage

(WTVM) – If you're among the more than hundreds of thousands of people who lost power during the storm, make sure the food in your refrigerator is safe— even if the power's back on.

The Food and Drug Administration says food in the freezer will keep for about 48 hours if the door remains closed, but only for about 4 hours in the refrigerator if it's unopened.

If the thermometer in the freezer reads 40 degrees or below, the food is safe and may be used or refrozen.

The FDA advises that you throw out any perishable food— such as meat, poultry, fish, and eggs where the temperature was above 40 degrees for more than 2 hours because it could make you sick.

[RELATED: Georgia Department of Health urges the public to be safe during Irma recovery and cleanup]

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.