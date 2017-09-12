How long your perishable food will last after power outage

Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.More >>
Some Irma evacuees are heading home as the storm has passed through the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
If you're looking for a job, there will be a job fair in East Alabama on Wednesday.More >>
Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor held a press conference regarding a man who died at the Russell County Jail Tuesday morning.More >>
Columbus City Council getting back to business Tuesday by discussing the ongoing property tax assessment controversy.More >>
If you're among the more than hundreds of thousands of people who lost power during the storm, make sure the food in your refrigerator is safe— even if the power's back on.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with a can of beer. Horry County Police released dash camera video of officers stopping John Gardner as he drove the riding lawnmower down a two-lane road on Friday, August 25 at about 8:40 p.m.More >>
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
The father was shot during an attempted carjacking after refusing to give the suspects his wallet and car keys, police say.More >>
A patient is dead and a suspect is in custody after a violent incident at a New Hampshire hospital that forced a lockdown.More >>
Waco Police arrested 17 people after a three-day prostitution sting, one on his 32nd birthday.More >>
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.More >>
That crime scene tape is something people living in the area say they never would have expected to see in their normally quiet town.More >>
A normal day on the job for some linemen in Woodruff County turned into anything but normal when they found a two-headed timber rattler during a service call.More >>
Katie Quackenbush, 26, a former Amarillo woman is now facing charges of attempted murder after police say a homeless man was shot outside a business in Nashville.More >>
