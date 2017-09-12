FL couple who evacuated to Columbus shares pictures of devastation

NAPLES, FL (WTVM) – A Florida couple who traveled to Columbus to escape the brunt of Hurricane Irma has shared pictures of the devastation they will now have to go home to.

Chris and Ruth Davies are from Naples and were staying in Columbus while Irma passed.

A neighbor, who is already back in the area, sent pictures of their home that had a good bit of damage.

Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys and traveled along the west coast of the state and left behind large amounts of devastation that will take months for residents to clean up.

A total of 17 people have died so far in the U.S. and more than 40 in the islands of the Caribbean as power crews are working to restore service to over 2 million Floridians.

