FL couple who evacuated to Columbus shares pictures of devastation

If you're looking for a job, there will be a job fair in East Alabama on Wednesday.More >>
Columbus City Council getting back to business Tuesday by discussing the ongoing property tax assessment controversy.More >>
A Florida couple who traveled to Columbus to escape the brunt of Hurricane Irma has shared pictures of the devastation they will now have to go home to.More >>
Some Irma evacuees are heading home as the storm has passed through the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor held a press conference regarding a man who died at the Russell County Jail Tuesday morning.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with a can of beer. Horry County Police released dash camera video of officers stopping John Gardner as he drove the riding lawnmower down a two-lane road on Friday, August 25 at about 8:40 p.m.More >>
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.More >>
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.More >>
A patient is dead and a suspect is in custody after a violent incident at a New Hampshire hospital that forced a lockdown.More >>
To celebrate the iPhone's 10th anniversary, the company will launch the iPhone 8 – but it comes with a hefty price tag.More >>
That crime scene tape is something people living in the area say they never would have expected to see in their normally quiet town.More >>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.More >>
A normal day on the job for some linemen in Woodruff County turned into anything but normal when they found a two-headed timber rattler during a service call.More >>
