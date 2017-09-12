SPORTS OVERTIME: Week 5

(WTVM) – It's time to get real for the Columbus teams in Class 4A and time to open the region schedule.

It's also time for Carver and Northside to step it up as they are our Sports Overtime Game of the Week.

It's been a bit of a struggle for Carver and new head coach Calvin Arnold as the Tigers have dropped their first three games.

Northside is off to a flying start as the Patriots racking up wins in each of their first three games, outscoring opponents 96-to-36 in that trio of victories.

