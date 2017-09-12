Cleanup crews picking up trees, branches from Columbus damaged homes

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Irma's high winds heavily damaging neighborhoods across Columbus. The storm uprooted trees, toppled power lines— some, even crashing onto houses and tearing the roof.

Contractors and cleanup crews are out there, helping homeowners now looking to repair and rebuild.

We went back onto the streets of Columbus Tuesday as cleanup crews began clearing some of the debris. In one case, removing a tree that crashed down, tearing into a teen girl's bedroom at her home in Midtown.

"We want to use whatever equipment it takes to get it off safely, try to minimize the damage," said Martin Cope, professional contractor, and owner of H&H Construction's Columbus office.

Cope said that while they have been busy driving around town helping other neighborhoods, it is best for homeowners to give professional crews a call before attempting to remove a tree by themselves.

"Right now, we're getting a lot of claims," Cope said. "It's good to have someone recommended by your insurance company or contractor who's used to working with the insurance company through the claims process."

The reasons for this, Cope said, are the many dangers and risks to families' safety.

"Definitely have electrical issues, if it's laying on power lines, you want to cut off the breakers," he said.

Cope and his crew said the damage they've seen this time around Columbus is much more widespread, compared to the high winds that tore down trees and power lines in April 2017.

Cope suggests homeowners contact their insurance agents to help them navigate the process.

"Find out what your deductible is. Make sure it's going to be over your deductible if you file a claim. If you're not sure, call your agent,” Cope said.

