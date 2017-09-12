Cleanup crews picking up trees, branches from Columbus damaged homes

If you're looking for a job, there will be a job fair in East Alabama on Wednesday.More >>
Irma's high winds heavily damaging neighborhoods across Columbus. The storm uprooted trees, toppled power lines— some, even crashing onto houses and tearing the roof.More >>
Columbus City Council getting back to business Tuesday by discussing the ongoing property tax assessment controversy.More >>
Electric service to nearly 1 million Georgia Power customers was impacted at the height of Hurricane Irma and, less than 24 hours later, Georgia Power has restored power to approximately 270,000 customers across the state.More >>
A Florida couple who traveled to Columbus to escape the brunt of Hurricane Irma has shared pictures of the devastation they will now have to go home to.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.More >>
