Troup County sheriff deputy improving after collision

A Troup County sheriff deputy is recovering following an accident on Interstate 185 while on duty.

Masuoka was working the scene of an accident back in June when a tractor trailer ran into her. She was badly injured and has been recuperating since the accident happen

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of Deputy Stephanie Masuoka on Facebook with a caption that explains how she stopped by a training exercise without the help of a walker, crutch, or cane.

Masuoka says she will return to work with the sheriff’s office when she is fully recovered.

