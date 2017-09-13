Auburn delays trash pickup after severe weather - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Auburn delays trash pickup after severe weather

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) -

Trash and recycling pickup will continue to be delayed by one day because of this week’s severe weather.

If your garbage is normally picked on Wednesdays, it will be collected Thursday instead. The normal Thursday routes have been moved to Friday.

You can expect your scheduled garbage pickup to return to its regular schedule Monday. 

