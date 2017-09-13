Auburn delays trash pickup after severe weather

Irma's high winds heavily damaging neighborhoods across Columbus. The storm uprooted trees, toppled power lines— some, even crashing onto houses and tearing the roof.More >>
Trash and recycling pickup will continue to be delayed by one day because of this week’s severe weather.More >>
A Troup County deputy is recovering following an accident on Interstate 185 while on duty.More >>
Nearly 15,000 members had power restored since 9 p.m. last night in the Flint Energies service area.More >>
If you're looking for a job, there will be a job fair in East Alabama on Wednesday.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.More >>
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.More >>
Along with a $50,000 fine, the ambulance service’s crew will undergo additional training.More >>
An off-duty officer in Miami was driving through the neighborhood when he stopped in his tracks and filmed the nun at work with a chainsaw, helping clear debris.More >>
A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.More >>
That crime scene tape is something people living in the area say they never would have expected to see in their normally quiet town.More >>
It's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.More >>
A patient is dead and a suspect is in custody after a violent incident at a New Hampshire hospital that forced a lockdown.More >>
Six men were arrested after a two month long undercover operation where detectives portrayed a child on social media. According to the Lincolnton Police Department, the people were arrested after they arrived to a pre-determined location to the meet the undercover detectives, who were posing as minors, to have an "unlawful sexual relationship." The six men were each taken to the Lincoln County Jail. Robert Richard Quigg, of Valdese, was charged with two counts...More >>
