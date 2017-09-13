AL woman wants to give away wedding dress for bride affected by hurricanes

BEAUREGARD, AL (WTVM) – An Alabama woman wants to help a bride who has been affected by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey.

“Okay, so this may be a little crazy, but ... I'm sitting here staring at my wedding dress hanging in my closet and I can't help but to think of all of the brides affected by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma,” Amber White posted on her Facebook page.

She says her dress has been hanging in her closet for seven years, and now she wants to give it to someone who could put it to use.

“There have to be so many brides who have had their dresses ruined from these devastating hurricanes,” she said.

If you are a bride or know a bride affected by the hurricanes, Amber wants to help. She says her only stipulation is that after it’s worn to pass it to another bride that was affected as well.

“I know the dress is not the most elegant or extravagant, but it was perfect for my perfect day and it was prayed over passionately and worn on a day filled with so much love. I would love to share my dress with another woman on her special day,” she says.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.