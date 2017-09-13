3 charged in connection to Garden Fresh armed robbery on S. Lumpkin Rd.

Columbus police need your help finding a missing woman.More >>
Three people have been arrested for allegedly robbing a Columbus store on Tuesday, Sept. 12.More >>
A Troup County deputy is recovering following an accident on Interstate 185 while on duty.More >>
An Alabama woman wants to help a bride who has been affected by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Irma's high winds heavily damaging neighborhoods across Columbus. The storm uprooted trees, toppled power lines— some, even crashing onto houses and tearing the roof.More >>
At least one person is dead and five others injured from a shooting at a Washington high school Wednesday, the Spokane County sheriff said.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.More >>
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with an open can of beer. An Horry County Police official confirmed the mayor was not cited or charged, and said that their officers' response "will be a training opportunity" for their agency.More >>
Seventeen people all survived the storm and got off the island, thanks to Chesney. His storm was extensively damaged during the hurricane.More >>
A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.More >>
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.More >>
Along with a $50,000 fine, the ambulance service’s crew will undergo additional training.More >>
Day two of Zach Adam's trial for the murder of Holly Bobo was highlighted by a startling testimony from Adam's ex-girlfriend.More >>
