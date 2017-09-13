3 charged in connection to Garden Fresh armed robbery on S. Lumpkin Rd.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Three people have been arrested for allegedly robbing a Columbus store on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Michael Taylor, 20, Marcus Ellis, 28, and Ryshawn Bradford, 30, were spotted 20 minutes after robbing Garden Fresh located at 2001 S. Lumpkin Road.

Taylor was charged with armed robbery, Ellis was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, simple battery, violation of probation and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Bradford was charged with having an open container of an alcoholic beverage while driving, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana and armed robbery.

