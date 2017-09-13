Columbus police looking for missing woman

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police need your help finding a missing woman.

Family and police are looking for 45-year-old Carolyn Thornton.

Thornton was last seen on a METRA bus the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 30 in the area of St. Mary’s Road and Matilda Lane.

She was wearing a black sweater, white shirt, and black leggings.

Thornton is described as 5’1’’ weighing 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information as to Carolyn’s whereabouts please call the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3449.

