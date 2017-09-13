UPDATE: Columbus police locate missing woman - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Columbus police locate missing woman

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Columbus Police Department) (Source: Columbus Police Department)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police have located a woman who went missing. 

Carolyn Thornton, 45, was found in good health.  

No other details were released.                                            

