More than 300,000 people without power in Georgia

Wednesday is the second day of full-scale damage assessment and repairs for the many without power.

The number of power outages continues to drop in Georgia following Tropical Storm Irma.

Still, more than 300,000 customers remain without power.

Locally, there are reports of power outages in Harris County, Buena Vista, Troup County and Muscogee Counties.

“It delivered its blow pretty evenly throughout the city of Columbus. We have outages from one side of the city, to the other. Green Island, to Steam Mill Road, to out here at County Line Road, so, it didn’t spare anybody,” said Robert Watkins, External Affairs Manager, West Region of Georgia Power.

At the peak, over one million customers were out of power across Georgia and Alabama.

There is reportedly more the 9,500 individual cases of damage, including broken poles and lines following the storm in Georgia.

Resetting broken poles in hard to reach areas is reportedly one of the biggest problems for crews around the Valley.

“We have broken poles from trees. They are going to have to set poles, replace those poles, and then get the wire back on top of the poles. Lengthy process,” said Watkins.

Georgia Power wants to remind customers impacted by Hurricane Irma that the electrical service entry point on their home or business, including the meter box and other components, must be repaired before Georgia Power can reconnect service.

Georgia Power cannot, by law, connect power to a damaged meter box, or other non-Georgia Power components, and property owners should contact a qualified electrician to make repairs in order for the company to reconnect service.

If one of these employees assesses the damage and notes that private property must be repaired, they will leave information for the customer noting the components that need attention and additional instructions if an electrician is needed.

Property owners should not attempt to repair electrical components, this is extremely dangerous and could result in injury or death.

More information about reconnection and repairs to private property is available online here.

Click here to view the last outage map from Georgia Power.

Georgia Power reps also urge customers to wait for restoration time after crews are finished.

Here is an update on estimated restoration times. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Click image for more. #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/V4l16pPsIP — Georgia Power (@GeorgiaPower) September 13, 2017

