Missing elderly Troup County man with dementia found

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has found a missing man with dementia and Parkinson’s.

Deputies have found 73-year-old Ralph Taylor Sr., who left his home at 341 Turner Road in a 2001 Buick LeSabre with Georgia tag WPZ247 on Tuesday. He is being reunited with his family.

Before being found, Taylor was previously last seen at the Charter Banks on S. Davis Road around 4 p.m. ET Tuesday.

The Troup County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the public for helping them find Taylor.