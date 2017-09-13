Troup County deputies looking for missing elderly man with dementia

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a missing man with dementia and Parkinson’s.

Deputies are looking for 73-year-old Ralph Taylor Sr., who left his home at 341 Turner Road in a 2001 Buick LeSabre with Georgia tag WPZ247 on Tuesday.

Taylor was last seen at the Charter Banks on S. Davis Road around 4 p.m. ET Tuesday.

He is described as 5’7’’ weighing 200 pounds with gray balding hair and brown eyes.

Taylor was last seen wearing black tennis shoes, black pants, a black t-shirt and red polo. He was also wearing a black fedora hat and a dark brown jacket and may have scratches and bruising on his face.

If you see Taylor or know where he may be, you are asked to call investigators at 706-883-1616.

