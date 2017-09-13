EXCLUSIVE: Columbus man stuck on U.S. Virgin Island finally home

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus man found himself stuck on a U.S. Virgin Island as Hurricane Irma came through the area. It took Ethan Salyer almost 12 days to finally get back to the Chattahoochee Valley.

“I was really scared of the unknown and not knowing if I was going to make it when it got bad,” Salyer said.

Salyer was vacationing on the U.S. Virgin Island of St. John where he found himself trying to book a flight to get out days before Irma came through.

With no airlines flying out of the area and no other options, he decides to ride out the storm. The concrete bunker he was hunkered down in started crumbling and he thought he was going to be buried alive.

“One thing I tried to do was put my fears in God and know he would deliver me,” says Salyer.

