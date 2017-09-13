Local organizations hold ice cream social for Irma evacuees

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – On Wednesday afternoon, more than 300 Florida evacuees are still camped out inside the Columbus Civic Center.

Local organizations decided to sweeten their stay as folks with the American Red Cross hosted an ice cream social for the evacuees who had to stay a little while longer due to Hurricane Irma.

“I think it shows the compassion of the community and how we can work together. You know there's so much said about the divisiveness that's gone on in America and I think it shows that a community when given the choice will choose to work together and will choose to work together for the common good,” said Adelaide Kirk, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of West Central Georgia.

Due to the extensive damage and blocked roadways in Florida, there's no word on when all evacuees will be able to return home.

City officials say the Columbus Civic Center will remain open as long as it's needed.

