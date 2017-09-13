City of Columbus will not charge for tree removal

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The City of Columbus is giving some home and business owners some relief after Tropical Storm Irma came through.

The city is not charging their "fee for tree" charge of normally $50 to pick up cut down trees on the side of the road.

For the next 30 days, you can put your trees out in 4-feet lengths on the street.

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson says public works crews are working around the clock to clean up.

City crews say they will be coming by more periodically to quickly clean up the streets.

