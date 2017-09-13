Military Matters: 2 AL colleges among top picks for veterans

(WTVM) – U.S. News and World Report has released its college rankings for 2018, and two Alabama schools lead as top picks for veterans.

The publication ranks 1,800 schools each year in a variety of categories.

It found that Samford University in Birmingham ranks first among universities in the south in the "Best Colleges for Veterans" category.

The University of Mobile in Prichard also topped that list for veterans.

U.S. News says the schools were top-ranked because of their participation in federal programs helping veterans and active-duty service members pay for their degrees.

Closer to home, Auburn University made it to the number 62 spot for veterans.

The University of Alabama came in six spots below that at number 68.

