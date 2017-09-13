1 dead in Opelika crash Wednesday afternoon

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – One person has died following a crash in Opelika.

The accident happened Wednesday afternoon around 3:35 at the intersection of Andrews Road and N. Park Drive.

The name of the victim is being withheld at this time pending notification of the person’s next of kin.

The crash is under investigation by the Opelika Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.