Woman dies in Opelika crash Wednesday afternoon

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – One woman has died following a two-vehicle crash in Opelika and the victim has been identified.

The accident happened Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Andrews Road and N. Park Drive.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris has identified the victim as 31-year-old April Billingsley, of Lannet. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation found that Billingsley was entering the intersection from N. Park Drive and was hit by a vehicle traveling north on Andrews Road.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Billingsley was transported to the Midtown Medical Center in Columbus. The extent of his injuries is not known at this time.

Billingsley's body has been taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences' Medical Examiner Office in Montgomery for an autopsy.

The crash is under investigation by the Opelika Police Department.

