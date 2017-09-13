Opelika Power Services sending crews to areas damaged by Irma

“We got everyone's power on within 24 hours."

Director of Opelika Power Services, Derek Lee, said crews have been working around the clock to get power up and running after Irma made its way across the Chattahoochee Valley. But Lee says the work doesn't stop there.

“They were working here yesterday and we sent 6 guys this morning to Griffin, Georgia," said Lee.

Lee said OPS already has crews heading to Florida to lend a helping hand with the destructive damage Irma left behind.

"They are taking two bucket trucks, a digger, and a backyard machine," said Lee. “They are leaving tomorrow (Thursday) to go to Winter Park Florida."

“We try to send off help anytime we get requests. We try to help each other out. We help out the state of Alabama first and then we go to other states when requested," said Lee.

Lee said while Irma passed over East Alabama, a crew vehicle was smashed from a falling tree. There were no injuries from the incident, but Lee says the damage the crews have seen in Opelika isn't nearly as destructive as what they’ll face heading further South.

“You send help expecting one day you may have to ask for help and you want people to help you," said Lee. "It's a good thing to do, helping our neighbors across the line.”

