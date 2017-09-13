"LaGrange Has Talent" to raise money for education

One woman has died following a two-vehicle crash in Opelika Wednesday afternoon and the victim has now been identified.More >>
Columbus police need your help finding a missing woman.More >>
U.S. News and World Report has released its college rankings for 2018, and two Alabama schools lead as top picks for veterans.More >>
“We got everyone's power on within 24 hours." Director of Opelika Power Services, Derek Lee, said crews have been working around the clock to get power up and running after Irma made its way across the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
The City of Columbus is giving some home and business owners some relief after Tropical Storm Irma came through.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
Along with a $50,000 fine, the ambulance service’s crew will undergo additional training.More >>
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.More >>
Nine witnesses testified during day three of the Holly Bobo murder trial.More >>
At least one person is dead and three others injured from a shooting at a Washington high school Wednesday.More >>
A Baton Rouge charter school is investigating allegations of abuse after police issued a warrant for the arrest of its principal.More >>
The suspect was arrested eight minutes into his interview because he allegedly ran over a trooper’s foot during a traffic stop.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with an open can of beer. An Horry County Police official confirmed the mayor was not cited or charged, and said that their officers' response "will be a training opportunity" for their agency.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
A Facebook post showing a white SUV pulling over a car in Tate County has many people alarmed for no reason.More >>
