"LaGrange Has Talent" to raise money for education

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – “LaGrange Has Talent” will be hosting its first fundraiser to raise money for an early learning readiness program.

The Magnolia Society is hosting a talent show to raise money to benefit BLOCKS, Babies Learning on Course for Kindergarten Success, taking the place of Merry Market fundraiser.

The event is open to permanent or temporary Troup County residents only.

To enter the competition, contestants must submit an application, pay a $50 fee, and send a video that is no longer than 3 minutes by clicking here by September 30.

Contestants who submit by September 20 will be entered into a drawing to win 25 free votes.

Voting will begin on October 1. There is no age limit and anyone can vote online as many times as they want.

The top 10 acts with the most votes on October 30 will perform at Troup High School November 16 where a panel of certified judges will pick a winner.

